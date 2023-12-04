Chicago weather: Wintry mix tonight with minor snow accumulations by morning

Chicagoans should prepare for the arrival of the next storm system, set to move in late tonight into Tuesday, bringing a mix of rain and snow. Areas near and south of I-80 can expect a combination of rain and snow, while areas to the north of I-80 have a higher likelihood of transitioning to predominantly snow overnight.

Despite the anticipation of wintry precipitation, this system is not expected to be a major event. Accumulations are forecasted to be minimal, with most areas near and north of I-80 receiving an inch or less of snow. Temperatures are anticipated to hover around the freezing mark, or slightly above, potentially limiting impacts on road conditions.

Precipitation is projected to taper off from mid-morning to midday on Tuesday. Wednesday's forecast indicates mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the lower 40s, providing a temporary break from wintry conditions.

Chicagoans can look forward to a welcome warm-up starting Thursday, as temperatures are expected to soar into the 50s. This milder trend is set to continue on Friday. However, a weekend storm system may usher in colder air once again, marking a change in weather patterns for the city.