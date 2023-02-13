Chicago welcomes lovely weather Monday even with storms looming

Late-March levels of warmth continue for the first half of the week but two storms are on the field.

Today will be totally sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

Tomorrow, the first storm of the week arrives. It will an all-rain deal with the action starting in the afternoon. Winds will be cranking too and a rumble of thunder is possible. Highs around 50 degrees.

Wednesday finds us between storms with partly sunny skies and highs once again 50+ degrees. Then we get to Thursday when it appears some or all of our viewing area will get a modest snowfall. Too soon for specifics.

Friday will be dry and cold with highs in the upper 20s but the chill is short-lived. Highs over the weekend warm back into the 40s.