Chicago welcomes the end of meteorological winter with temps near the 50s

CHICAGO - Kiss meteorological winter goodbye.  

Today is the last day of the season and we close with a mild one. 

Highs will be close to 50° with a decent amount of sunshine and a breeze out of the southwest. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s. 

Tomorrow will be mild again but a front noses in which will knock down temps in the northern burbs and near the lake.  

There’s a very low chance of some freezing drizzle or a flurry far north in the morning but the chance is minimal.  Wednesday will be 50° again with a mix of clouds and sun.  

Thursday will be the cold day of the week with highs in the low to mid 30s.  Very small chance of a snow shower in the morning.  

The "heat" comes back by the weekend with showers likely Friday night and Saturday-mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s with mid 50s Saturday.