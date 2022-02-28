Chicago welcomes the end of meteorological winter with temps near the 50s

Kiss meteorological winter goodbye.

Today is the last day of the season and we close with a mild one.

Highs will be close to 50° with a decent amount of sunshine and a breeze out of the southwest. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Tomorrow will be mild again but a front noses in which will knock down temps in the northern burbs and near the lake.

There’s a very low chance of some freezing drizzle or a flurry far north in the morning but the chance is minimal. Wednesday will be 50° again with a mix of clouds and sun.

Thursday will be the cold day of the week with highs in the low to mid 30s. Very small chance of a snow shower in the morning.

Advertisement

The "heat" comes back by the weekend with showers likely Friday night and Saturday-mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s with mid 50s Saturday.