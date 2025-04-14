From 50s to storms: Chicagoland sees wide weather swings this week

The Brief Gusty winds continue Monday night as cooler air settles in. Temperatures will dip to the 40s by Tuesday with a chance of light rain. Severe storms are possible Friday, followed by a cooler weekend.



Chicagoland kicked off the week with mild temperatures and strong winds Monday, but changes are on the way, including a cooler Tuesday and the potential for strong storms by the end of the week.

What we know:

Despite a cold front passing through, afternoon highs reached the low to mid 60s across the area Monday. Westerly winds have been gusting over 30 mph and are expected to persist into the evening as they gradually shift to come from the west-northwest.

Overnight, clouds will increase, and there's a chance for a few spotty rain showers. By Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to fall to around 40 degrees.

Tuesday will bring a noticeable chill, with afternoon highs topping out near 50 degrees. It’ll be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with the chance for a few sprinkles through the day.

What's next:

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s, but rain chances creep back in Thursday as warmer air pushes into the region, bringing temperatures back into the mid 60s.

Friday is shaping up to be the week’s most active weather day. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 70s ahead of a strong storm system that could bring the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. While there’s still uncertainty in the exact timing and severity, Friday night storms are something to watch.

Behind that system, the weekend will cool off. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 60. A few showers are possible Sunday.