Chicago's weather to get cooler later in the week

Chicago's weather will get cooler later this week.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that Monday will be spectacular, with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be beautiful and autumnal, with more sun and a high in the low 70s.

On Wednesday, clouds will increase, but the high will remain in the low-to-mid 70s.

Thursday's weather will be in the low and mid 60s, with a few more clouds and about a 40% chance of rain.

The weather heading into the weekend will be in the 50s.