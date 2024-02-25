Chicago's weather whiplash: From sunshine to possible thunderstorms and snow

Get ready for a weather rollercoaster in Chicago this week!

After a semi-cloudy weekend, Monday promises clear skies and mild lows in the upper 30s. The highlight is an absolutely gorgeous day with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, possibly hitting a record close to 70.

Tuesday heats up further, but keep an eye out for potential showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening, some possibly turning severe.

Wednesday is a mixed bag with early morning thunder, followed by a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temperatures plummet into the 30s.

Thursday brings cooler temperatures in the 40s, followed by a gradual warm-up into the 50s on Friday and 60s over the weekend. Buckle up for a week of Chicago weather surprises!