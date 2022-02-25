Clearing skies and 30-degree temps for Chicago Friday ahead of weekend thaw

The last storm of meteorological winter is all but done.

I had 3.3 inches in Gurnee, and I’ll have more totals later this morning from the area.

There are and will be lake-effect snow showers which could still impact the morning commute.

Highs today as skies gradually clear will be around 30 degrees.

Then we have no precipitation in sight for the rest of the seven-day forecast.

Highs will gradually warm too as a nice thaw begins tomorrow.

Plenty of sun this weekend with mid 30s tomorrow and upper 30s Sunday.

Highs next week should tag at least 40 degrees.