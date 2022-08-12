Clouds move in as Chicago prepares for another day in the 70s

Today we have clouds moving in.

There is a beach hazard until 10 a.m. with waves up to 6 feet and rip currents possible. There is a chance for light rain in the NW part of the area, but most remain dry.

Tonight into early tomorrow there is a chance for rain. Chance for storms Saturday evening with gusty wind and hail possible.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s and around 80 degrees Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny with dry skies.

Monday through Thursday will be mostly sunny! Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s next week—FANTASTIC weather coming!