Clouds, storms set up cooler weekend in Chicago

Today will be cloudy with rain and storms possible. The best chance for rain appears to be late morning through mid-afternoon.

Wind will be gusting to about 30 mph. Tonight and tomorrow early holds the best chance for returning rain and strong wind.

We have a wind advisory tomorrow until 7 p.m, because wind may reach 50-55 mph at times. Highs today will be around 70.

Tomorrow temps are dropping to the low 50s by the afternoon. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Long stretch of dry weather Monday through Thursday. Highs next week will be in the 50s and 60s.