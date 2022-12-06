Cloudy streak continues in Chicago as two storm systems loom

Two storm systems of possible impact are on the horizon: One for the end of this work week and the other for the beginning of next week.

Today, it’s another mainly cloudy day with some peeks of sun and highs a few degrees above normal in the low to mid 40s again. A spotty sprinkle or light shower is possible but nothing significant.

Tomorrow will be dry but remaining mostly cloudy. This could adversely affect viewing of the occultation of Mars by the Moon. More on this event tomorrow.

Thursday a stronger storm system moves in from the southwest. This will bring rain-likely during the p.m. and continue with showers through at least the first half of Friday. Some wet snow could mix in especially near The Cheddar Curtain but temperatures look too warm for accumulations in our viewing area.

The weekend looks dry both days with highs in the low to mid 40s. Monday has another similar storm system arriving with mainly, if not exclusively, rain.