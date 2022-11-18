Cold weekend in Chicago begins with snow showers, gusty winds

Today we have scattered snow showers and cold temps. Road conditions will be dangerous at times today with heavy bursts possible. Expect very limited visibility with them.

Temps will be dropping to the low and mid 20s this afternoon with gusty winds at 25 mph.

Tomorrow, we have lingering snow possible with little to no accumulation expected.

Sunday will be sunny, finally. Highs return to the low 30s Sunday and then comes the warmup. Highs in the mid to upper 40s Monday through Thursday.

There will be partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday with a chance for rain on Thursday.