Cooling centers open as heat smothers Chicago

Cooling centers are open on the South and West sides as high temperatures threaten to break a record in Chicago.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s Tuesday afternoon, coming close to breaking Chicago’s record high temperature of 92 degrees for June 2, previously reached in 1944, according to the National Weather Service.

To combat the heat, cooling centers are open at King Community Service Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., and Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., the Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

The centers are open until 5 p.m., but cooling buses will be available at police districts until 8:30 p.m., OEMC said.