Tornado Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Kane County, Kendall County
Tornado Warning
from MON 3:26 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:28 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:31 PM CDT until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 11:28 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Mchenry County, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:32 PM CDT until MON 4:15 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 6:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, La Porte County

‘Dangerous’ storm with possible 100 mph gusts to hit Chicago Monday afternoon: forecasters

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Severe Weather
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Severe storms are expected to push through the Chicago area Monday afternoon, bringing possible wind gusts up to 100 mph in what forecasters are calling “a particularly dangerous situation.”

The storm could hit between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, whose severe thunderstorm watch, stretching from Iowa and northern Indiana, expires at 7 p.m.

“Widespread [damage] with downed trees and power lines are likely this afternoon and evening,” the weather service warned on Twitter. “The worst may come through the Chicago metro around rush hour.”

The storm was approaching Chicago at 50 to 60 mph, the weather service said.

Afternoon forecast for Chicagoland on August 10th

FOX 32's Kaitlin Cody breaks down Monday's stormy weather outlook.

In addition to dangerous wind gusts, there’s also a risk of tornados and large hail the size of ping pong balls, the weather service said. Heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding, according to the weather service. Forecasters warned people to secure loose items outside, such as garbage cans and lawn furniture.

Earlier Monday in western Iowa, storm ripped down trees caused damage, the weather service said. At least 350,000 people lost power in Iowa and Nebraska.

(National Weather Service)

High humidity Monday will make the heat feel like nearly 100 degrees, forecasters said. Tuesday and Wednesday calls for a slight chance of storms in southern Cook County.