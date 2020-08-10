‘Dangerous’ storm with possible 100 mph gusts to hit Chicago Monday afternoon: forecasters

Severe storms are expected to push through the Chicago area Monday afternoon, bringing possible wind gusts up to 100 mph in what forecasters are calling “a particularly dangerous situation.”

The storm could hit between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, whose severe thunderstorm watch, stretching from Iowa and northern Indiana, expires at 7 p.m.

“Widespread [damage] with downed trees and power lines are likely this afternoon and evening,” the weather service warned on Twitter. “The worst may come through the Chicago metro around rush hour.”

The storm was approaching Chicago at 50 to 60 mph, the weather service said.

In addition to dangerous wind gusts, there’s also a risk of tornados and large hail the size of ping pong balls, the weather service said. Heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding, according to the weather service. Forecasters warned people to secure loose items outside, such as garbage cans and lawn furniture.

Earlier Monday in western Iowa, storm ripped down trees caused damage, the weather service said. At least 350,000 people lost power in Iowa and Nebraska.

(National Weather Service)

High humidity Monday will make the heat feel like nearly 100 degrees, forecasters said. Tuesday and Wednesday calls for a slight chance of storms in southern Cook County.