December brings a chill to Chicago with plenty of sunshine

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 30s and a bit colder than yesterday.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy. A cold front is on the way tomorrow late, which will push wind to about 45 mph at night.

There is a chance for drizzle, mostly Friday night before clearing Saturday. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 50s.

Back to the low 30s as a high Saturday under sunshine. Sunday, highs will be back to the low 40s.

Our normal high today is 41 degrees. Next week, starts with mostly cloudy skies Monday and highs around 40. Tuesday, there is a chance for snow with highs in the upper 30s.