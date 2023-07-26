Drastic temperature differences in Chicago pose health hazard to urban residents: study

A new study says based on where you live within the city of Chicago, you could be facing a more intense heat compared to your neighbors.

The study was done by Climate Central.

A total of 41 million people who live across 44 cities, including Chicago, face increased temperatures that could be as much as 8-degrees just in city limits.

In Chicago, this impacts in total a little more than two million people.

This makes them vulnerable to higher cooling costs, heat-related illnesses, and even death.