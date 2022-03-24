Dreary and drizzly weather continues Thursday across Chicago

I call it "drizmal." It’s not a real word but I don’t care. It sounds good and it applies to the weather today.

Light rain and drizzle will continue as the slow-moving storm system shuffles off to our east. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s.

A few wet snowflakes could even mix in before the night is done and that won’t be the only time snow occurs in this forecast cycle.

Tomorrow, a new disturbance rides in from the northwest. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and showers will return.

Morning could feature a mix that would change ot just rain in the afternoon before changing to just snow showers during the evening and overnight.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry with some sun but temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal.

The next storm system is cued up to arrive by Tuesday with a mix of rain and snow that would change to just rain into Wednesday.