Fall comfort continues in Chicago with mild temps, sunshine through Halloween

We have partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs around 60. There is a chance for showers in our southwestern counties this afternoon and evening.

Full Forecast :

Mostly sunny skies are back tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s as well.

Halloween is looking to be pretty great! Highs will be in the mid-50s with partly sunny skies.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday with highs in the low 50s.

There is a chance for rain Sunday through Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 50s. We start out in the upper 50s on Monday.



