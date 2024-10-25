Chicago weather: Fall-like weekend ahead and record warmth returns next week

A quiet weather pattern is expected for the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Plan for sunny skies Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Slightly warmer air will build in for Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

A big warm-up is expected next week with record warmth possible by Tuesday. Monday will be nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be windy and warm with high temperatures likely climbing to near 80 degrees. The record high temperature on Tuesday is 78 degrees, set back in 1999.

Most of the day on Wednesday will be dry with windy conditions and highs once again in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Showers will be possible Wednesday evening and night as a cold front approaches the area. This cold front will usher in cooler air for Halloween.

Thursday will start off with rain showers and temperatures in the 60s. Cooler air will build in during the day, with temperatures likely dropping into the 50s by midday and into the afternoon. Skies should dry out by afternoon/evening for trick-or-treaters.