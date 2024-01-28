Fog, cloudy conditions continue Sunday night, but sunshine is on the way

More patches of fog and cloudy conditions will move into Chicago Sunday night, but hold on to hope – we will see sunshine this week!

Lows are expected to hover near 30°F, providing a crisp atmosphere for the evening.

Monday morning will bring cloud-covered skies, gradually giving way to some afternoon sunshine. Daytime highs are forecasted to reach around 42°F, offering a relatively mild start to the week.

However, Monday night holds a change in store as rain, coupled with a bit of snow, is anticipated to sweep through the area.

This mixed precipitation is expected to extend into Tuesday morning, potentially impacting the morning commute.

Looking ahead, the weather for the rest of the week shows consistency, with highs maintaining in the low 40s. While the temperatures remain relatively moderate, occasional rain showers may make an appearance, keeping the city on its toes.

In summary, Chicagoans can expect a mix of clouds, sunshine, and a brief taste of winter precipitation in the upcoming days. Stay prepared for changing conditions, and keep an eye on the forecast as the week unfolds.

