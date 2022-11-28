Freezing fog kickstarts Monday across Chicago area

Drivers will need to watch for any accidents due to icy roads especially well west and northwest of the city this morning. This is due to patchy freezing fog. That will go away by 9 a.m. with a mix of clouds and sun thereafter.

Highs reach the mid 40s today, a little above normal for late November. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and rather breezy with temps staying a bit above freezing.

Tomorrow will be windy and milder with highs in the upper 50s despite a lack of appreciable sunshine.

While a few light rain showers are possible in the afternoon, the bulk of it (and it sure won’t be much) arrives after dark.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The dry air arrives too soon for any meaningful changeover to snow overnight into Wednesday. The high that day will be whatever the temp is at midnight-probably mid 40s.

Afternoon temps will be below freezing. No major impactful events through the weekend. Some signs of a BIG BLAST of arctic air arriving next week will be closely monitored.