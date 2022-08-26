Friday cools off with temps in the 70s ahead of rain chance Sunday

Today we are clearing the skies with highs in the upper 70s. There is a beach hazard all day with highs waves and rip currents possible.

Tomorrow, it will be nice with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday afternoon there is a chance for rain and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Storms are possible Monday with highs in the upper 80s again. Expect lingering showers Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

Finally, sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.