Friday forecast: Sunny skies with high temps in the low 90s

FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Today’s record high is 89°.  

Buh Bye.  

We should be able to power to 90° away from the lake — once again — for an unprecedented third straight day.  

Humidity? MUCH lower.  Skies will be nice and sunny.  

Friday night, there is a small chance of a storm in or near our viewing area.  

Highest chances for anything stronger stay west of I-39.  

Saturday looks very warm — just not as hot.  

Expect low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and a very small chance for a shower or storm. 

Highest chances for that might be east of I-57.  

Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s with a few showers. 

The "cooler" air hangs around for a few days, but the next warming trend is in sight. 

80° could arrive as early as Thursday with mid 80s next Friday.