Friday forecast: Sunny skies with high temps in the low 90s

Today’s record high is 89°.

Buh Bye.

We should be able to power to 90° away from the lake — once again — for an unprecedented third straight day.

Humidity? MUCH lower. Skies will be nice and sunny.

Friday night, there is a small chance of a storm in or near our viewing area.

Highest chances for anything stronger stay west of I-39.

Saturday looks very warm — just not as hot.

Expect low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and a very small chance for a shower or storm.

Highest chances for that might be east of I-57.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING WEATHER ALERTS

Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s with a few showers.

The "cooler" air hangs around for a few days, but the next warming trend is in sight.

Advertisement

80° could arrive as early as Thursday with mid 80s next Friday.