Friday forecast: Sunny skies with high temps in the low 90s
CHICAGO - Today’s record high is 89°.
Buh Bye.
We should be able to power to 90° away from the lake — once again — for an unprecedented third straight day.
Humidity? MUCH lower. Skies will be nice and sunny.
Friday night, there is a small chance of a storm in or near our viewing area.
Highest chances for anything stronger stay west of I-39.
Saturday looks very warm — just not as hot.
Expect low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and a very small chance for a shower or storm.
Highest chances for that might be east of I-57.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING WEATHER ALERTS
Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s with a few showers.
The "cooler" air hangs around for a few days, but the next warming trend is in sight.
Advertisement
80° could arrive as early as Thursday with mid 80s next Friday.