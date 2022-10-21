Friday kicks off 5 straight days of 70-degree temps in Chicago

It now looks like Chicago will piece together five days in a row of 70 degree-plus goodness.

Nice weather starts today with mostly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 70s. Upper 70s will be widespread tomorrow and Sunday.

Looking just as warm on Monday with a chance of late-day showers and storms.

Unsettled weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday with a few showers but temperatures may very well crack 70 degrees again on Tuesday before temperatures turn down toward late-October norms.