Friday marks Chicago's 17th straight day of above-normal temps

Light snow is falling over much of our viewing area as of 3:45 a.m., with a dusting in some locations. Main roads will be just wet but there could be some slick spots in outlying areas.

Highs today will be in the mid 30s with lake-effect snow developing in northwest Indiana where an inch could accumulate mainly on grassy on non-paved surfaces. This will be the 17th day in a row with above-normal temps. Tomorrow will be Day 18 with highs in the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be several degrees warmer with less sunshine.

For the Martin Luther King Jr. Day, expect showers and highs flirting with 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild, making it three straight weeks of above-normal temps. Small chance of a morning shower.

The next storm system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday when rain and some wet snow will be possible.