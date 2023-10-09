Frost Advisory issued for most of Chicago area

A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the Chicagoland area beginning Monday night.

The advisory excludes central and northern Cook, Lake (IL), and LaPorte counties. With mostly clear skies expected, temperatures are set to drop, making for a chilly start on Tuesday.

Chilly and Sunny Start on Tuesday

Tuesday will begin with chilly yet sunny conditions. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees as the day progresses.

Partly Cloudy Skies on Tuesday

Skies will gradually become partly cloudy on Tuesday, adding some variety to the weather pattern.

Rain Showers Expected Midweek

Wednesday starts off dry, but as we head into the afternoon and evening, showers will begin to build in. These rain chances will persist through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Potential for Thunderstorms

The best chance for rain at this point looks to be on Thursday and Friday, and there's a possibility of a few thunderstorms mixed in.

Temperature Outlook

In terms of temperatures, we can expect upper 50s and low 60s throughout the end of the workweek, with slightly cooler conditions in the mid-50s over the weekend. Be sure to stay prepared for varying weather conditions as we head into the coming days.