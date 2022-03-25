Gloomy, rainy Friday kicks off wintry weekend in Chicago

What did Annie say again? The sun’ll come out…tomorrow? Well maybe not.

There sure won’t be much sunshine, if any, today as yet another storm system dives in.

Light sprinkles now will fade but this afternoon showers return. Highs will move into the mid/upper 40s and the winds will really pick up.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for our far-western viewing area. Gusts anywhere in Chicagoland though could exceed 40mph when showers move through.

This evening as colder air arrives, snow showers-possibly heavier "squalls" when visibilities could be sharply reduced for a few minutes-seem likely.

Tomorrow, the precipitation will be gone but the clouds may prove stubborn. That will hold highs to the upper 30s, about a dozen degrees colder than normal for late March.

Sunday will be sunny but no warmer.

Advertisement

The next storm system arrives Tuesday and may linger into Thursday. What happened to the 70s?