Chicago weather: Hazy conditions continue with mild temps

An Air Quality Alert was still in effect for a third straight day, but for a smaller portion of the Chicago area.

The far west and south suburbs in DeKalb, LaSalle and Kankakee counties were no longer under the alert as of Saturday.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Visibility was still limited as of Saturday morning, but temperatures were nice and cool.

Forecast highs were in the upper 70s for most of the area with partly cloudy conditions.

The dew point temperatures were only in the 50s, which made for very comfortable conditions.

What's next:

Looking ahead, there are not many chances of rainfall over the next few days.

Tuesday looks to be the day with the highest chance of rainfall, but only about 20%.