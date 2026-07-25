Chicago weather: After pleasant Saturday, heat, humidity set to ramp up

We’re looking at a cloudy but pleasant Saturday before some more hot and steamy weather this weekend.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

It started off cooler in Chicago this morning with sunshine and clouds.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with a bit more humidity. That's below our average for this time of year, which is around 85 degrees.

Some showers might be seen, especially south of I-80, per the National Weather Service.

It'll only get warmer from here.

Starting tomorrow, the humidity will ramp up with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Sunday, but heat indices ranging from the mid-90s to about 105 degrees.

We'll remain in the 90s for our highs on Monday and then slightly cool off with highs in the upper 80s throughout much of the workweek.