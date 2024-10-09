Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida; Chicago weather remains quiet

The Brief Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida Wednesday night as a Category 3. The storm is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and conditions will continue to worsen. Chicagoland will see a quiet weather pattern with temperatures above average through the rest of the week.



Hurricane Milton made landfall tonight in Florida as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key.

Devastating impacts are expected, especially along the coast where life-threatening storm surge is moving in. Conditions will continue to deteriorate this evening and tonight in Florida.

As for Chicagoland, our quiet weather pattern will continue with temperatures remaining above average through the end of the week.

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Thursday and Friday will be nice and sunny with temperatures in the lower 70s on Thursday and lower 80s on Friday.

A cold front is set to move through Friday night, ushering in cooler air for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

There is a small chance for a few isolated showers to develop this weekend, but most areas stay dry.

Scattered showers are possible on Monday, but the bigger weather story will be the cool temperatures.

Lows will be in the 30s and low 40s early next week with highs only in the 50s.