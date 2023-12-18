It won't be a white Christmas in Chicago, but it'll be a warm one!

As the snow showers diminish Monday evening, Chicagoans can brace themselves for a temperature nosedive into the teens overnight.

The skies are expected to clear, setting the stage for a chilly Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid-30s.

The midweek forecast brings a welcome reprieve from the winter chill. Wednesday and Thursday will see the arrival of warmer air, accompanied by partly to mostly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will climb into the lower 40s.

By Thursday night, the city could see the return of showers, with a more significant chance of rain on Friday. Highs for the end of the week are expected to reach the low to mid-40s, making for a milder close to the workweek.

Saturday brings mostly cloudy conditions and a slight chance of isolated showers, but the temperatures are set to rise into the upper 40s, adding a touch of warmth to the weekend. However, the rain will make a comeback on Sunday, with highs near 50.

Looking ahead to Christmas Day, Chicagoans can expect a mostly cloudy and rainy holiday with highs in the low 50s. It seems Santa might need an umbrella this year!