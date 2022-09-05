Labor Day forecast: Cloudy with highs in the 70s
CHICAGO -
Clouds will dominate Monday, but there should be some peeks of sun.
Highs are expected to be a few degrees cooler than normal in the mid-70s.
Dangerous rip currents remain possible through early afternoon.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers — favoring the south half of the viewing area.
The showers would likely occur after midnight.
On Tuesday, a shower is possible, but most areas will remain dry.
Highs will reach in upper 70s.
From Wednesday to Friday, expect sunshine and warmer temps in the low to mid-80s.