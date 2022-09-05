Expand / Collapse search

Labor Day forecast: Cloudy with highs in the 70s

FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO -
Clouds will dominate Monday, but there should be some peeks of sun. 

Highs are expected to be a few degrees cooler than normal in the mid-70s.  

Dangerous rip currents remain possible through early afternoon.  

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers — favoring the south half of the viewing area.

The showers would likely occur after midnight. 

On Tuesday, a shower is possible, but most areas will remain dry. 

Highs will reach in upper 70s. 

From Wednesday to Friday, expect sunshine and warmer temps in the low to mid-80s.