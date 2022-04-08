Light snow returns to Chicago amid near-freezing temps

What month is this again? Snow is on the way.

It will be wet and could whiten some grassy surfaces before mixing with rain this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight, as temperatures fall the precipitation will end as more snow showers lasting longest in NW Indiana. Lows will be around freezing.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and continued unseasonably chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be brighter and milder with highs around 60 degrees away from the lake.

At night, there could be a few showers.

Speaking of showers, there will be scattered showers possible Monday through Thursday.

It will be milder Monday through Wednesday though with highs between 65 and 70 degrees. Highest chance of storms during this period will be Wednesday