Live updates: Tracking severe storms passing through Chicago area

7:37 p.m. - Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of our NE Illinois counties until 2 a.m.

The timing of storms has shifted a little later. It now looks like the line will move into our far western and southwestern counties around 10 or 11 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts remain the primary concern. Winds may gust as high as 70-75 mph, which is equivalent to hurricane force winds.

Damage to structures and trees will be possible with winds this high. In addition to high winds, isolated tornadoes still appear a possibility.

Straight-line winds in excess of 70 mph are capable of producing damage as severe as an EF-0 or EF-1 tornado.

How to receive FOX 32 weather alerts: Open the Fox Weather app, click on Settings in the upper right-hand corner, click on FOX 32 weather alerts, and then select which alerts you would like to receive.

7 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued from 6:55 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday for the following counties: Will County, DeKalb County, Lake County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Kane County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Cook County, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms are still roughly three to four hours away from the Chicago-area.

The NWS urges residents to stay vigilant and keep up to date with the latest weather conditions. Click here for the latest weather updates from FOX 32.

Severe Weather Threat Tonight

Several weather alerts are in effect Friday night due to strong winds and elevated fire risks.

Wind Advisory: In effect this afternoon through tonight, with gusts reaching 40-50 mph.

Fire Weather Warning: Active this afternoon into the evening due to dry conditions and gusty winds.

High Wind Watch: In place for Saturday morning through mid-afternoon, with potential gusts of 50-60 mph.Non-thunderstorm winds could reach 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 40-50 mph later today, prompting a wind advisory. These strong winds, combined with dry conditions, have also led to a fire weather warning in Chicagoland. Fires can spread rapidly under these conditions, so residents are urged to avoid outdoor burning through the evening.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the area between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Chicagoland remains under a level 3 to level 4 out of 5 severe weather threat, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

With storms arriving late, be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts in case warnings are issued while you’re asleep.