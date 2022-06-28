Lots of sunshine and low humidity Tuesday across Chicago area

Today will be Monday plus 5, as in 5 degrees warmer with just about as much sunshine. Nice low humidity again.

Tonight we watch for a few showers or a storm to cross The Cheddar Curtain late into northern Illinois.

Tomorrow will be warm with upper 80s possible in our west and SW burbs, but it will turn cooler along the lake and northern burbs where temps will drop from mid 80s into the 70s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be hot with low 90s and modest humidity.

Friday will be very warm with a decent chance of showers and storms.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks pleasant with abundant sun and temperatures maxing out in the low to mid 80s.

We are watching the tropics way south where tropical storm Bonnie appears to be forming, heading for the northern coast of South America then possibly strengthening to hurricane force before hitting Central America on Saturday.