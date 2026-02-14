Chicago weather: Mild temps for Valentine’s Day weekend

This mild stretch of weather continues for your Valentine’s Day weekend!

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Forecast highs for Saturday are expected to reach the mid-50s across much of the suburban areas, although, you guessed it, temps will be cooler by the lake.

Closer to the lakefront, the forecast high will be closer to 44 degrees today. That’s likely due to a breeze expected later today.

Still, those are much higher than normal for this time of year, when high temps usually reach around 35 degrees.

Saturday morning started with some decent sunshine, but enjoy it while it lasts because clouds are expected to enter the area later today. The clouds were already thickening up in the far south and southwest suburbs.

What's next:

This stretch of mild conditions and higher temps should stick with us for a few more days.

Saturday and Monday will see highs in the upper 50s and we could even reach a high of 60 degrees in parts of the area by midweek!

Temperatures could fall off by the time next weekend comes, but for the most part, they should remain above average.