Monday marks Chicago's coldest day of the year

This is the coldest Chicago has been all year so far with 24 degrees tying for the lowest reading at O’Hare.

There has been some spotty light snow and freezing drizzle. Watch for reports of slippery spots especially south this morning.

The rest of the day will be cloudy and chilly with highs around freezing.

It will be breezy this afternoon and tonight. Tomorrow looks mainly cloudy and a couple of degrees warmer. It will be a dry day.

Snow arrives Wednesday morning and I expect a Winter Weather Advisory for our area to cover this. A general 2-5 inches seems likely as it stands now with a bias for higher totals in our southern viewing area. There could be some light snow showers near the lake Thursday morning. Highs will be not far from freezing.

Friday it looks like an Alberta Clipper will bring some additional light snow-maybe a couple of inches. Colder air settles in over the weekend with highs in the 20s.