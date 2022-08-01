Monday starts with storms across Chicago eventually giving way to 80-degree temps

Showers and storms cross parts of the area early this morning but should clear Chicagoland before 8 a.m.

The rest of the day will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tomorrow will have similar temperatures, although it will be several degrees cooler lakeside. Mostly sunny skies.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Wednesday is the burner of the week when highs reach the mid 90s amid higher humidity. That will fuel strong to possibly severe storms late in the day or evening.

Thursday will be not as warm with low to maybe mid 80s and partly sunny skies.

Heading into the Friday-Sunday period it looks very warm to hot with upper 80s to low 90s likely.