Chicago Weather: Snow showers continue tonight, slightly warmer NYE temps

Snow showers will continue this evening and tonight with accumulations ranging from a dusting to possibly up to an inch where there is steadier snow.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 20s overnight with wind chills in the teens.

Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Temperatures will warm to around 30 degrees on New Years Eve with another round of light snow possible. Accumulations will generally be an inch or less tomorrow, but enough to create slick travel on untreated surfaces.

New Years Eve night will get cold with temperatures falling into the single digits for much of the area, so we'll start 2026 on a very cold note. New Years Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 20s.

Dry skies are expected late this week into the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s. More clouds will arrive over the weekend with skies becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. Highs will warm to around 30 by Sunday.