Near-freezing temps rack up another chilly day in Chicago

Temperatures have tanked overnight with Waukegan boasting the coldest reading as of 3 a.m. — 29 degrees.

The city is in the mid 30s now with the only areas at or below freezing (so far) across the northern tier of Illinois counties.

Today will be partly sunny and unusually chilly for late April. Most of the metro will be pinned in the lower 40s, with 50-degree temperatures achieved in our western viewing area.

Tonight, showers will develop and it will likely be just cold enough for some sleet or wet snow to mix in, especially north of the city. No travel impacts other than wetness on the pavement.

Showers of rain continue tomorrow with highs around 50 degrees area wide. Friday will be about 10 degrees warmer with some sunshine before the next storm system brings rain to the area that night and through Saturday.

Sunday looks dry, but the bigger run up on the thermometer I was banking on looks far less likely. Low 60s with limited sun.