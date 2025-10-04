Chicago weather: Near record-warm temps for early October

Saturday could see potentially record-setting warm temperatures for early October.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Forecasted highs will reach the upper 80s, perhaps around 90 degrees in much of the area.

That is well above the seasonal average of around 69 degrees.

Radar shows no activity which could result in precipitation for the day, so that means plenty of sunshine.

It will be a bit windy with gusts going from 10 mph up to around 15 mph later in the day.

On Sunday, temps will be up into the mid-80s.