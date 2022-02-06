Normal temps? Highs near 30 Sunday, partly cloudy

It will be a sunny Sunday morning, with clouds rolling in later on across the Chicagoland region.

Highs will reach near 30 degrees, but the real-feel will be in the teens.

Winds will be blowing from the south and southwest between 10 and 15 mph range.

It will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in some spots.

Low temperatures will sit around 15 degrees.

Does not appear there will be much, if any, snow fall this week. Put the shovel away for now!