Partly sunny skies with cold temps Monday; Snow headed to Chicago Tuesday

Monday will be partly sunny and just plain cold!

Highs will hit around 40 degrees.

Monday night should be dry for the most part — but snow is on the way.

The snow could reach our far-southern viewing area before dawn.

The season’s first accumulating snowfall is set for Tuesday, and there most likely will be some impacts during the morning commute.

Warmer conditions are expected in the city and anywhere near the lake should mitigate snowfall with some rain even mixing in, but one to two-inches looks quite likely elsewhere.

There is concern for some larger totals over parts of Lake and McHenry counties — in particular where lake enhancement of snowfall could beef up the numbers.

Light snow and snow showers will be possible Wednesday with flurries lingering Thursday as a bitter blast of arctic air arrives.