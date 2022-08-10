Picture perfect weather in store for Chicagoland today

We’ve dialed in a winner today. Sunshine. Warm. Not humid. Mid 80s.

Expect nearly a full moon tonight with some clouds late. Very small chance of a sprinkle tomorrow morning.

Highs should reach close to 80 degrees with some sun. Friday and Saturday look fine with highs between 78°-83°.

There is a small chance of showers late Saturday night into wee hours of Sunday. No intense heat or severe storms are anywhere in sight locally.