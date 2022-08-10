Expand / Collapse search

Picture perfect weather in store for Chicagoland today

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Aug. 10th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - We’ve dialed in a winner today. Sunshine. Warm. Not humid. Mid 80s.  

Expect nearly a full moon tonight with some clouds late. Very small chance of a sprinkle tomorrow morning. 

Highs should reach close to 80 degrees with some sun. Friday and Saturday look fine with highs between 78°-83°.  

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

There is a small chance of showers late Saturday night into wee hours of Sunday. No intense heat or severe storms are anywhere in sight locally.