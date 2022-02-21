Presidents' Day temps to warm up to the 40s across Chicago area

On this Presidents’ Day, we open with temperatures close to freezing and expect to see 40s this afternoon with some low 50s sprinkled in for our southern viewing area.

Speaking of sprinkles, light rain breaks out this evening and ramps up to bona fide showers later tonight. There could be a clap or two of thunder as well.

Rainfall could lead to flooding again, though the lack of much snow cover now mitigates that risk somewhat.

Of greater concern in my mind is the potential for icing in our northern suburbs later tonight into Tuesday.

There will be a huge temperature spread tomorrow with low 30s far north to low 50s far south. This sets the stage for freezing rain and/or sleet north.

Winter weather advisories are up for southern Wisconsin and our local weather service is considering advisories for the northern tier of IL counties. Something to be prepared to cover as a news story should this develop. Any precipitation wanes by tomorrow evening.

Wednesday will be much colder area-wide but dry.

The week’s second storm system is solely a snow event here and it doesn’t look like a big hit. Currently, it looks like 2 to 3 inches across the area.

February closes out cold.