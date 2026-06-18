Quiet weather settles over Chicagoland before weekend storm chances

The Brief Cool and partly sunny conditions are expected today with highs in the low to mid-70s. Dry weather and increasing sunshine are forecast Friday and Saturday, with temperatures warming into the upper 70s. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Saturday night into Sunday, with the potential for heavy rainfall and a few stronger storms.



Quiet weather is expected for the next few days.

Today will be partly sunny and on the cool side with highs in the low to mid 70s. There’s a small chance of a sprinkle at some point, but that would be it.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with most areas having lows in the 50s.

What's next:

Friday and Saturday will both feature a good deal of sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s, warming to the upper 70s on Saturday.

Saturday night into Sunday presents the next chance for showers and thunderstorms. We will watch for any stronger storms and possibly heavy rainfall during that timeframe.