Quiet weather settles over Chicagoland before weekend storm chances
CHICAGO - Quiet weather is expected for the next few days.
Today will be partly sunny and on the cool side with highs in the low to mid 70s. There’s a small chance of a sprinkle at some point, but that would be it.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with most areas having lows in the 50s.
What's next:
Friday and Saturday will both feature a good deal of sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s, warming to the upper 70s on Saturday.
Saturday night into Sunday presents the next chance for showers and thunderstorms. We will watch for any stronger storms and possibly heavy rainfall during that timeframe.
The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Mike Caplan.