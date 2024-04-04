Chicago weather: Rain finally ends tonight and we're in for brighter days ahead

While we still have a few showers around the region on Thursday, we're actually seeing glimpses of the sun at times! Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a few stray showers still possible.

Friday starts off mostly cloudy, and there could even be a few sprinkles or stray snowflakes in the morning, but then we dry out and clouds decrease during the day.

Saturday looks sunny with highs around 50, although lakeshore communities will hold in the 40s.

Showers return Sunday with highs in the 40s, and it now appears like we dry out by Monday.

Skies are expected to be partly sunny for the solar eclipse on Monday with highs soaring into the 60s!