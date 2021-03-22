Rain in the forecast as temps push into upper 60s Monday

A pleasant Monday was expected to give way to rain and high wind later in the evening, as temperatures continue to drop and more rain hits Chicago throughout the week.

"We’re going to live up to our name as the Windy City," National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Leatherwood said.

Winds will ratchet up to 30 mph by early Tuesday, with rain and thunderstorms possible into that evening, but "nothing too severe," Leatherwood said.

Before the storms, Chicago on Monday was expected to see high temperatures in the upper 60s. By midday, the city’s airports were already past the 60-degree mark, which was about 10 degrees above the seasonal average, Leatherwood said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

The spring showers were expected to repeat every couple of days over the next couple weeks, Leatherwood said.

Advertisement

"We’re starting to get into a little more active weather cycle," he said.

Wednesday should stay mostly dry before a second storm system hits the region with more high wind up to 40 mph and temperatures in the 60s.

On Thursday, the chance for more storms increases with "lots of wind" throughout the day as temperatures drop into the 30s at night, Leatherwood said.

The second system was forecast to move out by Friday afternoon with temperatures highs in the low 50s, on track with the average for this time of year.