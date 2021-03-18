Rain lingers Thursday as wind advisory predicts 55 mph gusts

Chicagoans can expect a "raw" Thursday as forecasters predict more rain, dangerous lakeshore waves and wind gusts near 55 mph.

A wind advisory was in effect in northern Illinois until 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Northeast winds were predicted to blow at 25 to 35 mph while gusts could reach nearly double that, the advisory states.

"A raw day is in store today," the weather service said on Twitter.

While warning residents to secure loose objects and avoid Lake Michigan, forecasters also offered hope for a milder weekend.

"The good news is that a warming trend is expected this weekend," the weather service stated, referencing high temperatures predicted in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

13-foot waves on lakefront

Meanwhile, a flood advisory along the lakeshore was in effect until 11 a.m. Friday. Waves could reach 13-feet high, the weather service warned.

By Thursday morning, high waves prompted the closure of the lakefront trail from Oak to Ohio streets, according to the Office of Emergency Management of Communications.

Chicago police and fire departments did not report any significant injuries or damage from the weather as of Thursday morning.

Airlines at O’Hare and Midway airports also reported dozens of cancellations. By 10 a.m. Thursday, O’Hare reported 128 flights canceled while Midway had four, according the Chicago Department of Aviation.