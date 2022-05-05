Expand / Collapse search

Rain returns to Chicago today with a big warmup on the way

CHICAGO - Rain, rain, go away - Come again another day. Well, that day is today.  

Showers return this afternoon. Highs reach the mid/upper 50s under cloudy skies ahead of the rain. 

Showers continue tomorrow but signs are pointing to less north, and more south with flooding unlikely. 

Could there be a rumble of thunder somewhere? Yes. But not much.  

Once we navigate the next two chilly and damp days, the good stuff arrives. Sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s away from the lake.  

We'll hit 70 degrees for Mother’s Day with a mix of clouds and sun, once again cooler by the lake.  Then the well-advertised pattern shift really kicks in with summer-like warmth in the 80s all next week.