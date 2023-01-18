Rain showers expected to hit this afternoon across Chicago area

Today is the 22nd straight day with above-normal temperatures in Chicago.

However, there are signs of a more wintry pattern coming with a few storm systems and a gradual downturn in temps.

Today will be cloudy and increasingly windy as the next storm takes aim. Highs will be around 40 degrees. Rain presses in from the south late this afternoon and by tonight will be falling area wide.

Far northern counties may experience a window during which time some sleet and/or snow will mix in but it will have a hard time sticking due to temps just above freezing.

The precipitation will be gone tomorrow morning but return in scattered fashion during Thursday afternoon/evening. Highs make into the low 40s.

Friday looks quiet under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s.

The weekend starts dry but it’s looking increasingly likely that a few hours of snow are on the way overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Temps would be cold enough for only snow and it’s possible there could be a couple inches of accumulation.